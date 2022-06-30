Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt

ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say four migrants have died and three other people were hospitalized in another fatal human smuggling attempt. The crash Thursday happened in the same small town where a tractor-trailer carrying migrants passed through Monday before ending up in San Antonio, where authorities found more than 50 people dead or dying inside. The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Jeep carrying seven people was trying to evade Border Patrol agents when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer. The driver was air-lifted to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition.