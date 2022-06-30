Parts of Minnesota campus evacuated after reported explosion

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have evacuated a portion of the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis following reports of a fire and possible explosion. No injuries have been reported. The Minneapolis Fire Department tweeted about 3:30 p.m. Thursday that firefighters were responding to a fire in the basement of a building on campus. As they were extinguishing that fire they received reports of a sewer explosion that blew manhole covers out. Authorities are monitoring buildings for natural gas leaks and have evacuated a portion of the campus. The fire chief told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the blaze began in the basement of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house, possibly when gasoline in the sewer ignited.