Martin-Green, Kate Mulgrew, compare ‘Star Trek’ stories

By HILARY FOX

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — After light years in space, actors Sonequa Martin-Green and Kate Mulgrew are meeting up on Earth to compare “Star Trek” stories. Martin-Green, as Michael Burnham, is at the helm of “Star Trek: Discovery,” which is headed for a fifth season. While Mulgrew was the first woman to lead a series on ’90s “Star Trek: Voyager” and has returned to her character, Kathryn Janeway, albeit as a hologram, in new animated series “Star Trek: Prodigy.” Both captains say they are thrilled to inspire a lot of women, especially to tackle STEM subjects.