Man who sold pistol to hostage-taker in Texas pleads guilty

DALLAS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man who sold a pistol to a man who used it to hold four hostages inside a Texas synagogue before being fatally shot by the FBI in January pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal gun crime. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Henry “Michael” Dwight Williams pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors said he sold Malik Faisal Akram the weapon Akram used when he entered Congregation Beth Israel in the Dallas-area suburb of Colleyville on Jan. 15 and held the synagogue’s rabbi and three others hostage. Williams faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

