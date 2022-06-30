ICC seeks arrest of 3 suspects linked to Russo-Georgian war

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International Criminal Court judges have issued arrest warrants for three men wanted on suspicion of committing war crimes during the 2008 Russo-Georgian War. The Hague-based court opened an investigation into the conflict, which killed hundreds and left thousands of civilians displaced, in 2016. Russia invaded Georgia after violence broke out between separatist groups and Georgian forces. The three wanted men — Lt.-Gen. Mikhail Mindzaev, Gamlet Guchmazov and David Sanakoev — served in the governments of the Russian-backed self-declared republic of South Ossetia. In a June 24 ruling that was released Thursday, a panel of judges concluded that there are “reasonable grounds to believe that each of these three suspects bears responsibility for war crimes.”