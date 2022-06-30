FEMA releases largest update to its mobile app in a decade

BY DREW COSTLEY

AP Science Writer

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is releasing the largest update to its mobile application in a decade, the agency announced today. FEMA is releasing the app at the beginning of a hurricane season that experts predict will be above average, and a wildfire season that is already devastating, for example in New Mexico. The update makes the app more like social media and includes options for users to personalize the information they get when disasters hit. It also makes makes the app more user friendly to people with disabilities.