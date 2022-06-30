Ex-Michigan governor takes the 5th at Flint water trial

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has invoked his right against self-incrimination during a civil trial related to the Flint water scandal. Snyder was called as a witness Thursday in federal court, two days after the Michigan Supreme Court in a separate case said criminal indictments against him and others were invalid. Snyder’s appearance was already planned. The judge knew he would formally decline to answer questions while a criminal case was pending. A handful of Flint families are suing two engineering firms, claiming they bear some responsibility for lead-contaminated water. Flint managers appointed by Snyder, a Republican, switched the city’s water to the Flint River in 2014 without properly treating it. Lead leached from old pipes for more than a year.