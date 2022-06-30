Education leader race features qualification questions in SC

By JAMES POLLARD

Associated Press/Report for America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In the race for South Carolina education superintendent, questions about the Republican nominee’s qualifications arose after lawmakers in 2018 passed a requirement that the position-holder have a master’s degree. Ellen Weaver, the CEO of conservative think tank Palmetto Promise Institute and GOP nominee, currently lacks a master’s degree. After winning the Republican primary Tuesday, Weaver told reporters she’ll complete her master’s degree in educational leadership in October. Kevin Hall, who has served as a legal counsel to the South Carolina Republican Party, emphasized that the code outlining education superintendent qualifications says a candidate must possess a master’s degree on inauguration day — not on filing day or election day.