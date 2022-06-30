2nd trial set for Aug. 9 for 2 men charged in Whitmer plot

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has set Aug. 9 for a second trial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A jury in April acquitted two other men but were deadlocked on Adam Fox and Barry Croft. They were described as leaders of a scheme to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home in 2020, trigger a civil war and prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidency. Prosecutors said the group was steeped in anti-government extremism and furious over Whitmer’s pandemic restrictions. There was evidence of a crudely built “shoot house” to practice going in and out of her vacation home, and a night ride to check the property. Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted.