The worst hidden travel fees and how to avoid them

By SAM KEMMIS of NerdWallet

To avoid overpaying for travel, customers should beware of hidden fees that airlines, hotels and vacation rentals can add onto the initial booking price. Travel companies use a method called “drip pricing” to get customers to pay more. Hotel resort fees are one of the most egregious examples that usually aren’t shown as part of the nightly rate. Travelers can avoid some fees by skipping or declining fees, like paying to select a seat. Otherwise, they’ll have to shop around — instead of choosing the cheapest initial price — and compare the total costs with fees before booking.