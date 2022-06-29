Sheriff: Beacon led team to man mauled by grizzly in Wyoming

MEETEETSE, Wyo. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Wyoming say a distress signal initially thought to be from a crashed aircraft led searchers to a backpacker who’d been mauled by a grizzly bear. Searchers soon learned there was no crash but the signal was from a personal beacon. Park County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday a 68-year-old Buffalo, New York, man activated his device after being severely mauled in a wilderness southeast of Yellowstone National Park. Rescuers flew him by helicopter to a Montana hospital. His name and condition weren’t released.