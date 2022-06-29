Researchers caution beachgoers ahead of white shark season

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Great white shark researchers on Cape Cod are reminding visitors that warmer weather signals not just the start of the busy tourist season, but also the arrival of the region’s famous predators. Megan Winton, of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, said Wednesday that July is when white sharks appear in earnest. Sightings peak from August through October. Marine biologist Greg Skomal says they tend to be concentrated on the Atlantic Ocean-facing side of the cape. That’s where they feast on a flourishing seal population. A great white shark sighting this week forced the temporary closure of a beach.