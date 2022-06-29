Prosecutors seek prison for 3 ex-cops in Floyd killing

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors want a judge to sentence one of the four former Minneapolis police officers convicted of civil rights violations in George Floyd’s killing to as many as 6 1/2 years in prison, but to impose stiffer sentences on two others. They urged the court Wednesday to follow federal guidelines and sentence Thomas Lane to between 5 1/4 and 6 1/2 years. They said J. Alexander Kueng deserves a “substantially higher” sentence than Lane’s, but less than the 20 to 25 years Derek Chauvin is expected to get. And they said they’ll seek a ”comparable” sentence to Kueng’s for Tou Thao.