Norway: Pride attack suspect still won’t talk to police

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian authorities say a man held over a suspected Islamist deadly weekend shooting ahead of an LGBTQ festival in Oslo is still refusing to talk to police, making it hard to establish whether he had any accomplices. Zaniar Matapour, a 43-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, was arrested shortly after Saturday’s predawn shooting in the Norwegian capital’s nightlife district and was held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Two people were killed and more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an “Islamist terror act.” A prosecutor told a press conference Wednesday that police had offered to question Zatapour without either sound or video recordings, but he declined.