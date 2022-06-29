Merger vote at Spirit could reshape discount airline market

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Shareholders of Spirit Airlines will vote Thursday on a proposed merger with Frontier Airlines, and the outcome could affect fares for millions of air travelers who depend on the budget airlines. The merger would create a single airline that might dominate the lower-price end of the airline market. Opinions are divided about what would happen if JetBlue buys Spirit. Either way, consumers will probably find something to complain about. Spirit, Frontier and JetBlue had the highest complaint rates in the industry last year.