Man charged with new woman’s killing on streets of London

LONDON (AP) — A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in a London court charged with the murder and attempted rape of a woman who was walking home alone in east London. It was the latest in a string of similar incidents that have heightened concern over the safety of women and girls on the British capital’s streets. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is charged with the murder of 35-year-old Zara Aleena, who was attacked as she was walking home from a night out in Ilford in the early hours of Sunday. In a statement, Aleena’s family mourned her death and highlighted the killings of other women who were targeted by strangers in London and elsewhere.