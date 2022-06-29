Skip to Content
AP National News
Louisiana AG warns doctors against performing abortions

By KEVIN McGILL
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s attorney general is warning doctors against performing abortions, despite a judge’s order blocking the state from enforcing its ban on the procedure. Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a letter to the Louisiana State Medical Society that the state judge’s Monday order blocking enforcement “has limited reach” and abortion has been a crime since Friday’s decision reversing abortion rights. Three clinics have said they would resume operations while the order is in effect. It was not immediately clear whether that decision would be affected by Landry’s letter.

