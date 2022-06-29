Lawyer who left Jan. 6 panel seeking Missouri US Senate seat

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An attorney who held key roles in the George W. Bush administration and was a senior investigator for the U.S. House committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection is running for a Missouri U.S. Senate seat as an independent. John F. Wood announced his candidacy Wednesday for retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat. Wood says he’s a lifelong Republican but thinks both parties’ primaries are a race to the bottom. The announcement comes as some Republican leaders worry that former Gov. Eric Greitens might prevail in the Aug. 2 Republican primary then lose in November because of the scandals that pushed him from office in 2018.