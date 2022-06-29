Lawsuit filed by family of woman killed while parasailing

MIAMI (AP) — The family of an Illinois woman who was killed while parasailing in the Florida Keys has filed a wrongful death and personal injury lawsuit against the boat company. Attorneys for the family say Supraja Alaparthi’s death was caused when a boat captain cut loose the parasail as a storm approached on May 30. Her 9-year-old nephew was seriously injured and her 10-year-old son suffered minor injuries. The woman’s 6-year-old daughter and 10 other family members watched the crash from the boat. Attorneys say the boat company was negligent in taking the family out as a storm approached.