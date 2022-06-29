Israeli troops kill Palestinian during West Bank raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank during clashes that broke out during an arrest raid, Palestinian officials said. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Wednesday that Mohammad Marei, 25, was wounded by Israeli gunfire near Jenin during an arrest raid by the Israeli military and later died. The Israeli military said that while troops arrested two suspects, Palestinians “hurled explosive devices” at soldiers, who responded with gunfire. Recent months have seen a rise in deadly violence in the West Bank. The Israeli military has carried out near-daily raids following a string of deadly attacks by Palestinians inside Israel that killed 19 Israelis.