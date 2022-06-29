Government missile attack kills 9 insurgents in north Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Opposition activists say Syrian forces have conducted a missile strike on a vehicle carrying members of a Turkey-backed armed opposition faction in a rebel-held part of the country’s north and nine gunmen were killed. The attack Wednesday happened just south of the northern city of Afrin, which is under the control of Turkey-backed opposition fighters, the activists said. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, and the opposition’s Orient news said the nine fighters killed belonged to the Failaq al-Sham group. Orient reported that the attack on the bus came as group members were heading to front lines to replace their comrades.