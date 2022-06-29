Germany’s Scholz: No apology for reporter snubbed at G7

BERLIN (AP) — A spokeswoman for Olaf Scholz says the German Chancellor doesn’t feel the need to apologize to a reporter for curtly dismissing her question at the end of the Group of Seven summit he hosted this week, prompting widespread criticism. A journalist for German broadcaster Deutsche Welle had asked Scholz on Tuesday whether he could elaborate on the security guarantees for Ukraine discussed by G-7 leaders during their summit. Scholz replied: “Yes, I could.” After a moment’s pause, he added: “That’s it.” The reply was widely seen as an unnecessary snub. Asked whether Scholz planned to apologize for his handling of the situation, his spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said Wednesday that “the chancellor is not of the opinion that an apology would be necessary there.”