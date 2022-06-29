EXPLAINER: Why Indonesia’s leader is visiting Kyiv, Moscow

By NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations, is visiting Ukraine and Russia for meetings with the leaders of the two warring nations. Widodo has sought to maintain a neutral position since the start of the war and hopes his efforts will lead to a cease-fire and eventual direct talks between the two leaders. He has resisted pressure to exclude Russia from a G-20 summit in Bali later this year and has invited both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to join the meeting.