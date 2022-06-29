Enviros train drone pilots to find and pursue pollution

By MICHAEL PHILLIS and JULIO CORTEZ

Associated Press

POOLESVILLE, Md. (AP) — People who work to protect rivers and waterways have begun using drones to catch polluters in places where wrongdoing is difficult to see or expensive to find. The images they capture have already been used as evidence to accuse companies of wrongdoing. Now as the Clean Water Act turns 50, a network of Waterkeepers is looking to expand the use of this new investigative tool and is holding trainings. Drones are still rare in environmental enforcement, but perhaps due to the compelling images they capture, some states and localities are putting limits on their use.