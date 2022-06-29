Deborah James, UK cancer research campaigner, dies at 40

By FRANK GRIFFITHS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Deborah James, a British broadcaster who raised millions for cancer research and was recognized by Prince William for her work, has died. She was 40. James hosted a BBC podcast called “You, Me and The Big C” in which she spoke in a no-nonsense approach about living with bowel cancer. Her candid social media posts about her cancer diagnosis and treatment, including videos of her dancing, garnered praise from the public. She was diagnosed in 2016 and revealed in May that she was receiving end-of-life care at her parents’ home in Woking in southern England. She died Tuesday surrounded by her family, including her husband and their two children.