Chief: Officer hit woman at abortion rally, should be fired

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

The chief of police in Rhode Island’s capital has recommended that a city officer charged with assaulting a woman during an abortion-rights protest should lose his job. An outline of the internal investigation released Tuesday said Patrolman Jeann Lugo struck Jennifer Rourke twice while off duty at Friday’s demonstration at the State House. Rourke is seeking the Democratic nomination for a state Senate seat. Lugo ended his campaign for the Republican nomination for the same seat the day after the protest. Lugo was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. His attorney said the city made a rush to judgment.