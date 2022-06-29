Caspian nations reaffirm pledge to keep foreign armies out

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Leaders of the five countries along the Caspian Sea have reaffirmed their shared commitment to keep foreign militaries out of the region. The presidents of Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan met in Turkmenistan’s capital, Ashgabat, for a Caspian summit to discuss regional cooperation and international issues. In a communique after the meeting, they emphasized their agreement to bar any foreign militaries from the Caspian. They also underlined a pledge not to offer their territories for aggression against another littoral country. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, Wednesday’s visit to Ashgabat was part of his first foreign trip since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Putin visited the ex-Soviet nation of Tajikistan the previous day.