Boat capsizes off Senegal coastline, 13 migrants killed

By BABACAR DIONE

Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A boat carrying migrants trying to get to Europe capsized off the coast of Senegal, killing at least 13 people. Djadja Sambou, a local Red Cross official, said the incident happened near Kafountine in the southern Casamance area. Rescue workers said that about 150 people were on the boat and 91 people have been rescued, leaving more than 40 unaccounted for. The search is continuing for any survivors or to retrieve bodies. According to local news reports, the boat capsized after a fire broke out on board. According to officials in the Ziguinchor area, government officials are investigating how the accident happened and who was in charge of the boat and the migration operation.