ASEAN special envoy making 2nd visit to strife-torn Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — Cambodia’s foreign minister is visiting Myanmar as part of regional efforts to pursue peace in the country mired in violence and civil unrest since the military seized power last year. State-run television said Prak Sokhonn was welcomed by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday. He is a special envoy for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has been seeking to implement a five-point consensus involving talks among all parties, providing aid and ending the violence. Myanmar’s stonewalling on implementing the consensus led fellow ASEAN members to block its government leaders from attending major meetings. Prak Sokhonn is scheduled to meet with the military government leader but not with the ousted and jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi.