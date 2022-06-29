African Union urges calm in Ethiopia-Sudan border dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The African Union says it is deeply concerned by “the escalating military tension” between Ethiopia and Sudan after seven Sudanese soldiers and a civilian were killed in a border dispute. The statement issued Wednesday by the chairman of the continent-wide organization urged both countries to cease armed hostilities and hold talks. The incident happened in the al-Fashaqa area which is claimed by both countries. Sudan’s Foreign Ministry reported the eight victims had been taken into Ethiopia after the soldiers were held captive in an area inside Sudan on June 22. A separate statement from Sudan’s military said Khartoum would retaliate. Ethiopian authorities have denied its government troops were responsible for the killings.