A viral reprise: When COVID-19 strikes again and again

By LAURA UNGAR

AP Science Writer

Medical experts warn that repeated COVID-19 infections are getting more likely as the pandemic drags on and the coronavirus evolves. This means some people may well get hit more than twice whether they are vaccinated or not. Several public figures have recently announced repeat bouts of COVID-19, including U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, who tested positive for the third time. Experts say immunity from past infections and vaccination wanes over time leaving people vulnerable. Emerging research suggests such repeated infections could put people at higher risk for health problems.