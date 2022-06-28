Ukraine’s president says Putin has become ‘a terrorist’

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of becoming “a terrorist” leading a “terrorist state” and urged Russia’s expulsion from the United Nations. In a virtual address to the U.N. Security Council, Zelenskyy urged the U.N. to establish an international tribunal to investigate “the actions of Russian occupiers on Ukrainian soil” and to hold the country accountable. In urging Russia’s ouster from the 193-member United Nations, Zelenskyy cited Article 6 of the U.N. Charter. Russia’s expulsion, however, is virtually impossible. That’s because as a permanent council member Russia would be able to use its veto to block any attempt to oust it.