R&B hitmaker R. Kelly due in court for sex abuse sentencing

By TOM HAYS
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly is being sentenced in a sex trafficking case that could put him behind bars for years. A judge is set to impose the sentence Wednesday in a federal court in New York City. Prosecutors are seeking a minimum 25-year term. The defense says a sentence of 10 years or less is all he deserves. A jury found Kelly guilty last year of racketeering and other counts in a trial that was seen as a signature moment in the #MeToo movement. Outrage over his misconduct with children and young women was fueled in part by the widely watched docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.”

