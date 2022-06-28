Missouri lawmaker convicted in medical clinics fraud scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A state lawmaker has been convicted in a fraud scheme involving her medical practice in southwest Missouri. Tricia Derges, a Nixa Republican, was convicted Tuesday of 22 federal counts including wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and making false statements to investigators. Federal prosecutors argued during her two week trial that Derges, an assistant physician, lied about providing stem cell treatments at her healthcare clinic and illegally provided prescription drugs. Her attorney, Al Watkins, contended Derges was targeted by prosecutors because she helped underserved populations at her clinics. The state GOP party refused to allow Derges to run for re-election as a Republican this fall.