Libyan rival officials meet for UN-led talks on elections

GENEVA (AP) — Two senior Libyan officials from the country’s rival camps have begun talks on constitutional arrangements for elections. Tuesday’s meeting is the latest U.N. effort to bridge gaps between the country’s rivals. The speaker of the country’s east-based parliament and the head of the government’s Supreme Council of State, based in the west, in the capital of Tripoli, met at the U.N. headquarters in Geneva. The United Nations says they will discuss a draft constitutional framework for elections. The meeting will continue on Wednesday. Libya’s rival factions failed to reach an agreement in their last round of talks in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.