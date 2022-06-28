Iran, US to begin indirect nuclear deal talks in Qatar

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran and the United States appear poised to start indirect talks in Qatar aimed at finding a way to save Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The state-owned Tehran Times posted a photograph on Tuesday of Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, in a hotel lobby with Iranian Ambassador to Qatar Hamidreza Dehghani. Rob Malley, the U.S. special representative for Iran, arrived in Qatar on Monday night ahead of the talks. The U.S. Embassy in Qatar said Malley met with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss “joint diplomatic efforts to address issues with Iran.”