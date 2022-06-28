India’s prime minister visits the UAE, showcasing deep ties

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met with Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a visit to the United Arab Emirates, showcasing deep ties between the major trade partners. From the oil-rich capital of Abu Dhabi, Modi on Tuesday offered condolences on the death of the UAE’s long-ailing late president and congratulated Sheikh Mohammed on his elevation to power. The two countries have become mutually dependent over the years and recently signed a free trade agreement. For India, the Gulf Arab state is a significant source of oil and major export destination. It’s also home to more than 3 million Indians who send home billions of dollars in remittances every year.