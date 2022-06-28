Hindu man’s slaying stokes tensions in Indian city

NEW DELHI, India (AP) — Mobile internet services and large gatherings have been restricted in India’s western Udaipur city, a day after police arrested two Muslim men accused of killing a Hindu tailor in a suspected religious attack. The Hindu man was stabbed multiple times inside his tailoring shop Tuesday by two cleaver-wielding men who also filmed the attack. They later claimed responsibility for the killing in another video and threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Police will investigate whether the killing had any links to terrorism. Local media has reported the victim had shared a social media post supporting a suspended spokesperson for Modi’s party who made controversial remarks on the Prophet Muhammad last month that led to severe diplomatic backlash for India.