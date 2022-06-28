Higher fuel prices spark social unrest in South America

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Dozens of trucks were blocked from entering Buenos Aires as part of growing demonstrations against diesel shortages in the latest example of growing fuel protests in South America amid higher international prices as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine. In Peru, truckers continued their strike for a second day demanding lower prices on Tuesday. In Ecuador, the president is calling off negotiations with the largest Indigenous group that has been protesting for more than two weeks after a military officer that was part of a fuel convoy in the Amazon was killed.