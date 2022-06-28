Germany: Over 2,700 antisemitic incidents reported in 2021

BERLIN (AP) — A group tracking antisemitism in Germany says it documented more than 2,700 incidents in the country last year, including 63 attacks and six cases of extreme violence. In a report released Tuesday, the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism, or RIAS, said the coronavirus pandemic with its anti-Jewish conspiracy narratives and the Middle East conflict with antisemitic criticism of Israel were the main drivers of the 2,738 incidents it documented. Right-wing extremists were responsible for 17% of the incidents, but more than half of all the antisemitic incidents could not be assigned to a specific political view, the report said.