G-7 aims to create club of nations to boost climate action

BERLIN (AP) — Members of the Group of Seven major economies pledged Tuesday to create a new “climate club” that for nations that wants to take more ambitious action to tackle global warming. The move, championed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, will see countries that join the club agree on tougher measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with the aim of keeping global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century compared to pre-industrial times. Countries that are part of the club will try to harmonize their measures in such a way that they are comparable and avoid members imposing climate-related tariffs on each others’ imports. Scholz said the aim was to “ensure that protecting the climate is a competitive advantage, not a disadvantage.”