Building collapse kills 3 people in India’s Mumbai city

By RAFIQ MAQBOOL

Associated Press

MUMBAI, India (AP) — A four-story residential building has collapsed in the Indian city of Mumbai and at least three people died. Eleven others were injured in the collapse Monday night. Press Trust of India quoted an official saying that rescuers were clearing debris to find at least four more residents who are still trapped. Television channels showed residents joining the effort to rescue people from the wreckage and taking the injured to a hospital. A state official said the families had been asked to vacate the dilapidated building some time ago but continued to live there. Building collapses are common during India’s monsoon season when heavy rains weaken the foundations of poorly built structures.