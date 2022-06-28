Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:47 PM

Australia talks down prospect of having nuclear subs by 2030

KION

By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s new defense minister is talking down the prospect of Australia acquiring U.S. nuclear-powered submarines by the end of the decade. Defense Minister Richard Marles said that timetable was “optimistic in the extreme.” He said Wednesday his priority was closing a naval capability gap when Australia begins retiring its aging diesel-electric submarines from 2038. Nuclear submarines promised under a deal with the United States and Britain are not expected until 2040. Opposition leader Peter Dutton said China could be able to detect Australia’s diesel-electric submarines by 2035. Unlike nuclear submarines, diesel-electric submarines have to surface to recharge their batteries. Dutton said China was developing technology to detect the submarines on the surface.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content