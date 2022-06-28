2 men missing in floods in northwest Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — Two people are missing after heavy rains and floods hit northwestern Turkey. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Tuesday that one of the missing men is a digger operator who was swept away by floods in Duzce province and the other a resident in a village in Kastamonu province. Heavy rains affecting six provinces caused rivers to overflow and bridges to collapse Monday. Floods in three northwestern Turkish provinces last August killed 82 people.