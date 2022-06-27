The AP Interview: Spanish PM says NATO summit to show unity

By ARITZ PARRA and CIARÁN GILES

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the NATO summit in Madrid this week aims to showcase the Western allies’ united front in defense of democratic values in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while providing a platform to increase the bloc’s deterrence capabilities. He reiterated the alliance would not tolerate any territorial aggression against its members. In an interview with The Associated Press a day before the summit begins Tuesday, Sanchez said Putin is not just invading Ukraine, but wants to destabilize and weaken the security and the prosperity of Europe. He stressed that the alliance will defend every centimeter of allied territory.