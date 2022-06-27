Temp worker held on $5M bond in Illinois warehouse shooting

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a temporary worker has been charged in a shooting that killed a co-worker and wounded two others at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago. Twenty-seven-year-old Charles McKnight Jr. was arraigned Sunday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and ordered held on $5 million bond. Bolingbrook Police Chief Mike Rompa says McKnight was confronted about 6:25 a.m. Saturday by employees at the WeatherTech facility in Bolingbrook who accused him of robbing two employees of a watch and wallet at gunpoint. Rompa says that led to an argument, followed by the shooting. It wasn’t clear Monday whether McKnight has an attorney. Rompa says McKnight started working at WeatherTech on June 9 through a temporary employment agency.