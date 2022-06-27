1 dead, 10 injured as storm pummels southern Dutch city

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — One person has been killed and about 10 injured as a “weak tornado” ripped through a historic fishing town in the southern Netherlands, tearing the roofs off at least four houses and sending café furniture flying through the streets. Video posted on social media showed a waterspout close to the town of Zierikzee on Monday. Veilig Zeeland, the organization that coordinates emergency response in the region, said in a statement that: “There is, sadly, one fatality to mourn as a result of the whirlwind,” and around 10 injured. Dutch weather website weerplaza described the storm as a “weak tornado,” a combination of a tornado and a water spout, and said such events happen a few times each year in the Netherlands.