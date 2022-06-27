Pennsylvania House targets colleges’ fetal research in bill

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal is advancing in the Pennsylvania Legislature to require the four state-related universities to promise they are not conducting research or experiments with fetal tissue from elective abortions. The measure was added to a state budget bill by House Republicans on Monday. The target of the measure is the University of Pittsburgh, which is in line to receive $155 million from the state in the coming year. Another GOP-sponsored amendment, to force Penn State to disclose the whereabouts of a statue of former head football coach Joe Paterno, was easily defeated.