MSNBC appoints Alex Wagner as 4-night prime-time anchor

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC says that journalist Alex Wagner will take over Rachel Maddow’s prime-time slot four nights a week, beginning in August. Wagner has recently worked at CBS News and as co-host of Showtime’s “The Circus” before rejoining MSNBC earlier this year. She’ll host the 9 p.m. weeknight hour from Tuesday through Friday, beginning Aug. 16. Maddow will continue to fill the time slot on Monday nights. It’s a key hire for MSNBC and its president, Rashida Jones, since Maddow has been MSNBC’s most popular personality. Maddow’s decision earlier this year to cut back on her daily show left the network with a hole to fill.