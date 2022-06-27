Jill Biden has company on trip to Spain: 2 granddaughters

MADRID (AP) — Jill Biden has some company on a trip to Spain this week. She’s joined by granddaughters Maisy and Finnegan. Biden opened the visit to Madrid on Monday by meeting with Queen Letizia at the palace before they toured the Spanish Association Against Cancer. The U.S. first lady is an advocate for research into a cancer cure. On Tuesday, Biden and Letizia will visit a greeting center for Ukrainian refugees taken in by Spain and also meet with Ukrainian families. President Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive in Madrid on Tuesday to attend the NATO summit through Thursday.